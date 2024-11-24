2024 Thanksgiving Week Weather- Cold, Wet, Windy

It’s a big travel week for many, and there will be headaches both at home and across the U.S. We suggest checking airport delays and road conditions and planning ahead.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thanksgiving Day Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42.

