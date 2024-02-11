2024 Super Bowl Sunday Weather

Well, it will be Tuesday before we completely dry out, but, these mild temperatures are going to stick around for a bit. If you need to fire up the grill or smoker, earlier the better. We should catch a break from the rain through mid-afternoon. but, then it will return with gusty winds and another inch through Monday is possible in some areas.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.