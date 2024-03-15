2024 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Weather – Prepare For Freeze

By
Clark Shelton
-
We will dry out this evening, and temperatures will be pleasant Saturday. St. Patrick’s Day forecast is dry but turning cooler. This weekend will be a good time to prepare any flower beds or vegetable beds you may have got a jump on for a freeze on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The good news is this is the last one forecast for awhile. Beyond that we look mostly mild and dry until next weekend.
Today
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

