2024 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Weather – Prepare For Freeze

We will dry out this evening, and temperatures will be pleasant Saturday. St. Patrick’s Day forecast is dry but turning cooler. This weekend will be a good time to prepare any flower beds or vegetable beds you may have got a jump on for a freeze on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The good news is this is the last one forecast for awhile. Beyond that we look mostly mild and dry until next weekend.
Today
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 10 mph.