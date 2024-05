Williamson County Schools thanked its top volunteers for their dedication and service to the district at the 28th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony on April 23, 2024.

Each of the district’s 52 schools selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking their volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.

Source: WCS

