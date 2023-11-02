2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule Unveiled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled the tournament schedule for the 2024 Women’s Basketball Tournament in anticipation of the on-sale of reserved ticket books scheduled for Thursday, November 2.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C, March 6-10. This is the seventh trip to Greenville for the tournament. The city previously hosted the event in 2005, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

A reserved ticket book for the tournament, to be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is $130. A ticket book contains seven tickets, one for each session, which allows one person to attend all 13 games. All ticket prices are subject to additional taxes and fees and can be purchased at https://am.ticketmaster.com/sec/. There will also be tournament hospitality options available starting at $330.

Single session tickets, if available, will go on sale in February.

2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, March 6

Game 1 – Seed #12 vs. Seed #13 (11:00 a.m. / SEC Network)

Game 2 – Seed #11 vs. Seed #14 (Approx. 1:15 p.m. / SEC Network)

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, March 7

Game 3 – Seed #8 vs. Seed #9 (Noon / SEC Network)

Game 4 – Seed #5 vs. Game 1 winner (Approx. 2:15 p.m. / SEC Network)

Game 5 – Seed #10 vs. Seed #7 (6:00 p.m. / SEC Network)

Game 6 – Seed #6 vs. Game 2 winner (Approx. 8:15 p.m. / SEC Network)

THIRD ROUND

Friday, March 8

Game 7 – Seed #1 vs. Game 3 winner (Noon / SEC Network)

Game 8 – Seed #4 vs. Game 4 winner (Approx. 2:15 p.m. / SEC Network)

Game 9 – Seed #2 vs. Game 5 winner (6:00 p.m. / SEC Network)

Game 10 – Seed #3 vs. Game 6 winner (Approx. 8:15 p.m. / SEC Network)

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, March 9

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (4:30 p.m. / ESPNU)

Game 12- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (6:45 p.m. / ESPNU)

FINALS

Sunday, March 10

Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (3:00 p.m. / ESPN)

All times EASTERN. The second game in a session will begin 25 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.

Source: UT Sports

