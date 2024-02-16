2024 President’s Day Weekend Weather

Well we get it all this weekend. and since Monday is a holiday for some, we thought we would include that in the forecast. Spring this afternoon, winter tonight and tomorrow, and then Sunday the warm-up begins. A look ahead shows us near 70 mid-week. An extended look shows a trend towards Spring in the long term.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph.