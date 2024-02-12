2024 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

February 8, 2024 – The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2023-2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 39th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Haylen Ayers, USJ

Daisy Gale, Providence Christian

Kelsie Johnson, Silverdale Baptist

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Dasha Biriuk, The Webb School

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Kamora Moore, Chattanooga Christian

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Haley Bailey, North Greene

Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Reese Beaty, York Institute

Micah Hart, Gibson County

Maddy Newman, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain

Addison Melton, Murfreesboro Central

Celeste Reed, White County

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Kimora Fields, Bradley Central

Natalya Hodge, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jayden Jones, Goodpasture

Kavien Jones, BGA

Ayden Shaw, Jackson Christian

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest

Zundrá Jackson, Chattanooga Christian

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jordan Allen, Hillcrest

Malaki Brooks, Union City

Jordan McCullum, Harriman

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa

Shane Cherry, Austin-East

Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Cade Capps, Stone Memorial

Tyler Lee, Fulton

Trey Thompson, Greeneville

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jett Montgomery, Independence

Emerson Tenner, Jr., Cordova

Caden Windle, William Blount