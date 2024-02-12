2024 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

February 8, 2024 – The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2023-2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 39th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Haylen Ayers, USJ
Daisy Gale, Providence Christian
Kelsie Johnson, Silverdale Baptist
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Dasha Biriuk, The Webb School
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Kamora Moore, Chattanooga Christian
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Haley Bailey, North Greene
Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Reese Beaty, York Institute
Micah Hart, Gibson County
Maddy Newman, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain
Addison Melton, Murfreesboro Central
Celeste Reed, White County
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Kimora Fields, Bradley Central
Natalya Hodge, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jayden Jones, Goodpasture
Kavien Jones, BGA
Ayden Shaw, Jackson Christian
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Cooper Haynes, Briarcrest
Zundrá Jackson, Chattanooga Christian
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jordan Allen, Hillcrest
Malaki Brooks, Union City
Jordan McCullum, Harriman
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jahvin Carter, Alcoa
Shane Cherry, Austin-East
Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Cade Capps, Stone Memorial
Tyler Lee, Fulton
Trey Thompson, Greeneville
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Emerson Tenner, Jr., Cordova
Caden Windle, William Blount