2024 Garden Talk Series Gardening For Pollinators Virtual Program

The more bees, butterflies, and other pollinators in your landscape, the better. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35 percent of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce.

To learn how to attract bees and other pollinators to your garden, register for the next program in the Williamson County Public Library’s Garden Talk series, “Gardening for Pollinators,” on Monday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

Pollinators are delightful to watch and are necessary for a healthy garden and planet. Join us as we delve into the many secrets hiding in your yard. Learn which plants are vital to different pollinators’ life cycles and why native plants are critical to promoting good environmental stewardship.

“Gardening for Pollinators” is presented via Zoom by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau. Login instructions will be emailed the day before the event to everyone who registers.

