2024 Events at Nissan Stadium

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also hosts a variety of events.

Here is a list of 2024 events announced so far at Nissan Stadium. Nissan Stadium is located at 1 Titans Way.

1Morgan Wallen

Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4, 2024, 6 pm

Morgan Wallen announced a three-night residency at Nissan Stadium. Special guests will be Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.

Find tickets here. 

2Zach Bryan

Saturday, June 29th, 7 pm

Zach Bryan is extending The Quittin’ Time Tour and added a stop in Nashville. Special guests will be Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner.

Find tickets here. 

