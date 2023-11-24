2024 Events at Municipal Auditorium

As we approach the New Year, many local venues are announcing their 2024 events. Here is a list of the 2024 events that have been announced so far for Municipal Auditorium. Although there are not many events on the calendar yet, continue to check this article as we will update it as more events are announced.
Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Avenue, North, Nashville.
Last updated November 21, 2023
1LANY
Friday, February 16, 6 pm
Pop rock band LANY announces the North America leg of their a beautiful blur World Tour. The 30+ dates kicks off at Raleigh’s The Ritz on February 13 stopping in Nashville on February 16th. The announcement comes off the heels of their newly released fifth studio album a beautiful blur.
Find tickets here.
2Subtronics
Thursday, March 7, 7 pm
Subtronics will be stopping in Nashville this Spring to bring us The TESSERACT Tour 2024, with special guests Wooli, Super Ave, AutomLOVE, and Skellytn.
Find tickets here.