2024 Colors of the Year Inspire Coziness

Every year paint companies choose a color they feel will dominate the interior design industry. And because fashion and interior design are very interrelated, they will also be important colors in fashion. This year’s colors continue to follow a trend towards earthiness and nurturing.

Colors are moving away from the cool grays and whites that have dominated for so long, and there is now a move towards warmer natural shades and rustic colors. Color experts look at living trends and popular culture for pointers. Influencing this year’s choices are everything from Barbie to increased indoor-outdoor living to the move towards a slower, less tech-centered lifestyle to inspiring us to boldly go where we have never gone before.

Warm Shades

Glidden Limitless

Limitless by Glidden is a fresh warm hue that holds both the power of a primary color and the essence of a neutral. This “anything but yellow” honey beige tone offers endless applications – from a neutral to an updated, on-trend look, complementary to any design style.

“We are entering a new era of explosive creativity and change”, said Ashley McCollum, PPG color expert, Glidden brand. “Consumers are using color in even more unconventional ways than ever before and they need a palette that offers versatility to work with both new and existing décor. Limitless understands the assignment and embodies this perfectly. This modern neutral is as adaptable as its name implies. and is taking the place of cool neutral tones that are so last year…Gray is officially canceled. What can we say – warm neutrals just hit differently.”

Pantone Peach Fuzz

As we reported in December, the Pantone Color of the Year is Peach Fuzz. It is a peachy pink. According to the Pantone website, “Peach Fuzz evokes a new modernity. While centered in the human experience of enriching and nurturing the mind, body, and soul, it is also a quietly sophisticated and contemporary peach with depth whose gentle lightness is understated but impactful, bringing beauty to the digital world.”

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Persimmon

A dried peach shade with delicate and gentle pink undertone, Persimmon by Sherwin-Williams for HGTV Home is inspired by coastal living and a slower pace of life.

“[This is] restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style – bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook,” said HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Color Marketing Manager, Ashley Banbury.

Dark and Moody Shades

Dutch Boy Ironside

Ironside by Dutch Boy is rooted in comfort and creates a space that is elegant and charming. As dark shades become more appreciated in the home, this deep olive is versatile in both wide-open spaces and enclosed comfy places, reflecting well-being from all angles. As consumers continue to re-examine their daily habits, they are placing an emphasis on those that enrich their lives. Self-care, meditation and healing practices are at the forefront, and the concept of home has evolved into a sanctuary for well-being

“Creating a space for wellness should be a driving factor in everyday life,” said Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ and color marketing manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. “That’s why taking a natural approach to healthy living and safe spaces is a pivotal part of the current landscape. [Ironsides] incorporates all the above in one bold color and can be applied in one single coat.”

James Hardie Mountain Sage

There’s no better feeling than coming home. Walking in your door sparks a moment of peace, helping you unwind from the stressors of the day. Mountain Sage evokes that feeling of being in a nurturing space.

Design expert Beth R. Martin says in a press release for James Hardie, “Mountain Sage is a beautiful, muted neutral that stands out amongst a sea of standard beige, white, and grays. This shade of green is a great way to add some color to your home while still complementing the environment, and it pairs incredibly well with so many natural textures.”

Behr Cracked Pepper

Cracked Pepper by Behr lies between soft black and dark gray. It’s a bold shade that can make a bold statement or provide a sophisticated, inviting accent color.

“As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive, from heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space,” says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company.

Shades of Blue

Sherwin – Willliams Upward

A breezy, blissful blue with gray undertones, Upward by Sherwin-Williams works well with the coastal grandma design style that is popular right now. Serene, it works well in bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens.

“Upward is the ethereal dance of ambition and dreams, an ascent toward the limitless skies of possibility,” explains Sue Wadden, Director of Color Marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “It’s the daring leap that transcends boundaries, the intrepid flight that defies gravity’s constraints. Upward is the pulse of inspiration, the cosmic tug that urges us to reach higher and embrace the uncharted realms of our imagination. Upward is the ever-ascending spiral, propelling us to soar beyond the stars and write our stories among the constellations of greatness.”

C2 Paint Thermal

C2 Paint’s Color of the Year for 2024 is Thermal, a fluid, refreshing blue that’s both invigorating and calming. It is reminiscent of a vast blue sky and the infinite array of hues nature offers to help restore and redefine mood.

According to Philippa Radon, Interior Designer and C2 Paint Color Specialist, “This bespoke pale yet punchy blue is poised for adventure and brimming with hope, evoking feelings of loyalty, trust, and confidence. Its contradictory nature has the dual ability to uplift us and provide a sense of calm and tranquility.”

Valspar Renew Blue

Renew Blue, Valspar’s 15th Color of the Year, is a balanced blue with a touch of grayed sea-green that focuses on wellness and comfort – setting a restful and meditative mood in any room of the home. Valspar color experts have thoughtfully selected Renew Blue as the 2024 Color of the Year as consumers seek consistency in their home and work to find balance where it matters most.”

“Renew Blue is an incredibly versatile and all-season shade that anyone can envision in their space,” said Sue Kim, Valspar Director of Color Marketing. “It is inspired by elements like fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, and elevates the mood, encourages self-expression, and evokes a feeling of balance and calm, with a twist of unique spontaneity.”

Benjamin Moore Blue Nova

A cosmic, blue-violet, Blue Nova was chosen by Benjamin Moore because it evokes a sense of adventure and new experiences. The paint brand teamed up with aerospace company Blue Origin to announce the color and work to inspire future generations to pursue STEM education and careers in the space industry.

“Blue Nova 825 is an alluring mid-tone that balances depth and intrigue with classic appeal and reassurance,” said Andrea Magno, Color Marketing and Development Director at Benjamin Moore through a press release.

Minwax Bay Blue

“Bay Blue is at the intersection of contemporary and classic,” said Sue Kim, Director of Color Marketing for Minwax in a press release. It pairs well with warm wood tones and copper accents, infusing a renewed vitality into timeless designs for the modern home. This engaging color breathes new life into cherished furnishings and rooms, effortlessly blending vintage charm with contemporary silhouettes.

“This year’s color is meant to ignite the creativity of DIYers to think of bold and rich color stain options when planning their next home project, helping to completely transform their living spaces,” added Kim. “With Bay Blue available in both solid and semi-transparent wood stain opacities, the possibility to create custom looks is easily within reach.”