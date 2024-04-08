2024 Centennial High School Summer Youth Football Camp

Lace-up your shoes and get your game face ready to learn the fundamentals of football. This fun youth camp is hosted by the Centennial Football players and coaches.

Campers will go through basic drills fundamental to the game of football. The camp’s primary goal is to introduce, teach, and improve these fundamentals in a highly spirited and fun atmosphere.

Instruction stations will be organized by position as well as age. The camp is designed to help young men and women with sportsmanship, teamwork, and commitment.

When: June 17 – 18

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm Ages: Rising 1st – 8th graders (6-14yo)

Where: Centennial High School Football Field

Cost: $40 per camper

Please Contact with questions: [email protected]

Please register online using the GO FAN APP gofan.co/event/1461368?schoolId=TN8573_1

**Those campers registered by June 1, 2024 will receive a camp t-shirt. Those registered after June 1, 2024 will not be guaranteed a t-shirt.**