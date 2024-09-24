2024-25 MTSU Basketball Season Tickets on sale

The 2024-25 MTSU Basketball season is just around the corner and season tickets for the Women’s and Men’s teams are now on sale!

Women’s basketball season tickets are $135 per seat, and Men’s season tickets are $175 per seat. Fans also may purchase a combination of both men’s and women’s season tickets at a discounted rate of $235. The “Combo Package” can only be purchased by contacting the ticket office directly. MTSU staff and faculty also may purchase discounted season tickets by contacting the ticket office at 615-898-5261.

The Blue Raider women’s basketball team, fresh off an exciting NCAA Tournament victory over Louisville last season, tip-off the regular season at home vs. Grand Canyon on November 8th. Coach Insell’s team will have three more non-conference games at home before opening the CUSA slate on January 2nd vs. FIU, as well as welcoming LA Tech and WKU.

WBB Season Tickets

The Blue Raider men’s basketball team will host Oglethorpe University on November 4th inside the Glass House for the first game of the season. Murray State and Lipscomb also visit Murfreesboro before the holidays. Into the new year, Kennesaw State will be the first CUSA opponent on January 9th, before WKU and Sam Houston come to campus later in the season.

MBB Season Tickets

Renewing your seats? – Renewal details were emailed to all season ticket holders from last season on how to view and renew their seats online via email on Wednesday, September 11th. Check your email inbox from the email titled “Renew your 2024-25 Blue Raider Basketball Seats NOW!” Fans can renew HERE.

Payment Plan Options – Blue Raider Athletics is proud to offer a two-month payment plan that can be selected during the renewal or new purchase process. If you sign up for the two-month option, your credit/debit card will be automatically charged in two equal installments on September 17th and October 16th.

PLEASE NOTE – The deadline to sign up for the payment plan is Monday, September 16th.

Interested in upgrading your seats? – Several great seating options are currently available in the first 10 rows of the Murphy Center that are not available online. If you are interested in potentially moving your seats and learning more about the Blue Raider Athletic Association required seat donations (men’s basketball only), email us at [email protected] and we will contact you to discuss options!

Blue Raider Athletic Association Seat Requirements – As a reminder, rows 1-10 for Men’s basketball do carry a specific donation requirement to the Blue Raider Athletic Association for each pair of seats. This donation would need to be completed prior to the start of the season to activate your tickets. If you have any questions regarding your BRAA donation status, please contact the BRAA at 615-898-2210.

Don’t miss out on a minute for exciting Blue Raider Basketball action inside the Glass House purchase your season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the MTSU Ticket Office. For more information, call the Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Source: MTSU

