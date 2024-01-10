2024-25 FAFSA Now Open

Students and their families may now complete the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Most federal and state financial aid programs, including the Tennessee Promise, require the completion of the FAFSA. The College for TN website is making it easy by providing a guide, video walkthroughs and more. There is also an overview of 2024-25 FAFSA changes.

To remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise, the FAFSA must be completed by May 15, 2024.

If you have any questions, email WCS School Counseling Specialist Molly O’Neal

More School News