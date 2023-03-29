2023 Tornado Season Goes Into Full Effect

April 1st ,2023 looks to begin the busiest month for tornadoes historically in Middle Tennessee. March has already seen 3 tornadoes this year according to the NWS.
2022 was an anomaly for all of Tennessee with only 5 tornadoes of which only 1 hit Middle Tennessee. Generally, we have double-digit tornadoes for a year. Case in point in 2021 Middle Tennessee saw 46 of the 67 tornadoes that struck Tennessee.
Tennessee has 2 tornado seasons: Mar-May and Mid- October thru November historically. Not saying that the occasional tornado doesn’t strike outside of those times, it;s just when we see the most.
With the forecast this Friday into Saturday morning starting to lean towards a severe outlook, we thought it might be good to remind you of a few things:
- For your Close To Home weather page including live radar, forecasts, watches and warnings find your county here.
- If you haven’t done so already, get your weather radio and check the batteries in it. Alexa, TVs, computers, etc. are great unless the power goes out.
- Make sure your family has an emergency plan. Where to go, how to protect yourself. Interior closet and bathrooms are havens for those with no storm shelters or basements.
- Stock up on bottled waters, canned foods, baby supplies. If a tornado hits your area these are items that will be hard to find.
- Have an emergency cash fund. If a tornado hits your area, banks and ATMs, gas stations, and more will be affected. Cash is king in these situations.
- Check your first aid kit and make sure it is up-to-date and fully stocked.
- Dogs get generally stressed during the stormy months, especially those indoors. A thunder shirt or a secure place for them is a good way to keep your pet from stressing out during storms.
Mostly, don’t let the weather forecasts stress you out. Spring should be a time of joy after a long winter. Forecasts are constantly changing, especially in Spring. No need to be stressed, just be aware and have a plan in place.