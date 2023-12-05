2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced

December 5, 2023 – Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2023 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2023 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

“For decades, the Titans have made supporting high school and youth football programs a top priority. The athletes being honored today represent some of the most talented across the state – not only showing determination on-the-field, but also demonstrating tremendous character off-the-field,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO. “We are proud to support the Mr. Football Awards and highlight these incredible men who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2023 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Dawson White, Moore County

Division I, Class 2A

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson

Division I, Class 3A

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield

Division I, Class 4A

KeShawn Tarleton, Pearl Cohn

Division I, Class 5A

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind

Division I, Class 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central

Division II, Class A

Jay’Len Mosley, Jackson Christian School

Division II, Class AA

Crews Law, Christ Presbyterian Academy

Division II, Class AAA

Amari Jefferson, Baylor

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls

Source: TSSAA

