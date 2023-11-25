2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 4

Week four of the Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year. Winners will now move on to the Blue Cross Bowl Championships!

1A

South Pittsburg 31, Oliver Springs 6

McKenzie 25, Dresden 14

2A

East Robertson 35, York Institute 31

Riverside 32, Fairley 14

3A

Alcoa 38, Giles Co. 7

East Nashville 33, Dyersburg 19

4A

Upperman 21, Greeneville 14

Pearl Cohn 48, Haywood 20

5A

Knoxville West 38, Walker Valley 3

Page 10, Southwind 7

6A

Oakland 38, Bradley Central 17

Houston 28, Brentwood 0