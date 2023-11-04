2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books, and that means playoffs! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA.
1A
Greenback 41 at Cloudland 20
North Greene 0 at Oliver Springs 48
Rockwood 28 at Jellico 21
Unaka 8 at Coalfield 63
Jo Byrns 0 at South Pittsburg 63
Sale Creek 19 at Clay Co. 38
Red Boiling Springs 12 at Whitwell 55
Chattanooga Prep 12 at Gordonsville 13
Houston Co. 0 at Moore Co. 48
Eagleville 37 at West Carroll 6
McEwen 7 at Collinwood 37
Cornersville 14 at McKenzie 31
Middleton 0 at Dresden 68
Lake Co. 22 at M. Middle College 33
Westwood 6 at Union City 62
South Fulton 14 at MASE 52
2A
Polk Co. 19 at Hampton 36
South Greene 21 at Bledsoe Co. 42
Oneida 17 at Happy Valley 0
Eagleton 7 at York Institute 61
Forrest 14 at Smith Co. 40
Monterey 14 at Fayetteville 39
Cascade 0 at East Robertson 42
Westmoreland 7 at Marion Co. 21
Peabody 28 at Loretto 24
Mt. Pleasant 6 at Riverside 50
Milan 40 at Lewis Co. 6
Waverly 0 at Huntingdon 62
Hillcrest 39 at Memphis Business 0
MLK Prep 0 at Mitchell 40
Oakhaven 46 at Trezevant 6
Fairley – BYE
3A
Union Co. 0 at Gatlinburg-Pittman 70
Johnson Co. 0 at Kingston 35
Austin-East 48 at Unicoi Co. 43
Chuckey-Doak 6 at Alcoa 56
Grundy Co. 8 at Meigs Co. 50
Tyner 26 at Sequatchie Co. 30
Watertown 32 at McMinn Central 35
Brainerd 0 at Giles Co. 34
Cheatham Co. 0 at East Nashville 40
Stratford 52 at White House Heritage 42
Sycamore 0 at Liberty Creek 42
Maplewood 30 at Fairview 36
Memphis East 20 at Dyersburg 56
Westview 34 at Bolton 17
Hamilton 6 at Covington 70
Ripley 12 at Sheffield 8
4A
Knoxville Fulton 14 at Greeneville 48
Northview Academy 27 at Gibbs 28
Knoxville Carter 0 at Elizabethton 38
Sullivan East 0 at Anderson Co. 49
DeKalb Co. 0 at Red Bank 30
Loudon 7 at Macon Co. 41
Stone Memorial 34 at Hixson 14
East Ridge 14 at Upperman 56
Lexington 2 at Pearl Cohn 42
Station Camp 24 at South Gibson 20
Jackson North Side 18 at Marshall Co. 52
White House 22 at Hardin Co. 29
Kirby 0 at Haywood 44
Crockett Co. 34 at Millington 38
Craigmont 6 at Dyer Co. 40
Obion Co. 6 at Melrose 49
5A
Knoxville Central 20 at Sevier Co. 51
Tennessee High 14 at Powell 42
Knoxville Halls 14 at Morristown West 35
Daniel Boone 0 at Knoxville West 34
East Hamilton 22 at Oak Ridge 49
Clinton 34 at McMinn Co. 10
Rhea Co. 13 at Lenoir City 31
Campbell Co. 33 at Walker Valley 74
Hillsboro 7 at Shelbyville 41
Columbia 15 at Centennial 27
Nolensville 0 at Tullahoma 10
Franklin Co. 14 at Page 50
Memphis Central 14 at Henry Co. 35
Hendersonville 41 at Munford 34
Memphis Overton 8 at Beech 42
Springfield 0 at Southwind 62
6A
Cleveland 36 at Jefferson Co. 44
Dobyns Bennett 0 at Bearden 27
Maryville 42 at Science Hill 16
West Ridge 0 at Bradley Central 42
Green Hill 13 at Riverdale 50
Siegel 14 at Cookeville 34
Gallatin 3 at Oakland 38
Rockvale 19 at Mt. Juliet 23
Independence 14 at Smyrna 26
Stewarts Creek 14 at Ravenwood 28
Summit 38 at Antioch 29
Cane Ridge 7 at Brentwood 28
Collierville 23 at Clarksville 22
Dickson Co. 0 at Houston 47
Bartlett 48 at Rossview 16
West Creek 0 at Germantown 47
Division II A
Columbia Academy – BYE
Ezell-Harding 7 at Jackson Christian 37
MTCS – BYE
Franklin Grace 42 at FACS 56
Trinity Christian – BYE
Nashville Christian 47 at Providence Christian 14
Fayette Academy 14 at Friendship Christian 42
Mt. Juliet Christian 14 at DCA 65
Division II AA
BGA 13 at Lausanne 41
Chattanooga Christian 27 at Davidson Academy 49
Goodpasture 20 at Boyd Buchanan 49
Pope John Paul 24 at Northpoint Christian 49
CAK 6 at CPA 42
Lakeway Christian 21 at USJ 34
Silverdale 6 at FRA 35
ECS 7 at Knoxville Webb 34
Division II AAA
Brentwood Academy 43 at Briarcrest 14
McCallie – BYE
MBA – BYE
Ensworth – BYE
Christian Brothers – BYE
Baylor – BYE
Father Ryan 14 at Knoxville Catholic 37
MUS – BYE