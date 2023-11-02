2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are here. We have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 3, unless otherwise noted.

1A

Greenback (4-6) at Cloudland (6-4)

North Greene (4-6) at Oliver Springs (7-3)

Rockwood (5-5) at Jellico (6-3)

Unaka (2-8) at Coalfield (9-1)

Jo Byrns (1-9) at South Pittsburg (10-0)

Sale Creek (7-3) at Clay Co. (6-4)

Red Boiling Springs (5-5) at Whitwell (7-3)

Chattanooga Prep (3-7) at Gordonsville (6-4)

Houston Co. (4-6) at Moore Co. (10-0)

Eagleville (6-4) at West Carroll (5-4)

McEwen (4-6) at Collinwood (6-3)

Cornersville (6-4) at McKenzie (9-1)

Middleton (1-8) at Dresden (10-0)

Lake Co. (5-5) at M. Middle College (6-4)

Westwood (4-6) at Union City (7-3)

South Fulton (6-4) at MASE (8-1)

2A

Polk Co. (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)

South Greene (8-2) at Bledsoe Co. (8-2)

Oneida (7-3) at Happy Valley (7-3)

Eagleton (4-6) at York Institute (10-0)

Forrest (4-6) at Smith Co. (8-2)

Monterey (5-5) at Fayetteville (5-5)

Cascade (5-5) at East Robertson (9-1)

Westmoreland (5-5) at Marion Co. (10-0)

Peabody (4-6) at Loretto (10-0)

Mt. Pleasant (8-2) at Riverside (8-2)

Milan (8-2) at Lewis Co. (9-1)

Waverly (7-3) at Huntingdon (9-1)

Hillcrest (2-8) at Memphis Business (6-3) – game Thu 11/2

MLK Prep (0-10) at Mitchell (9-1)

Oakhaven (4-5) at Trezevant (4-6)

Fairley (8-2) – BYE

3A

Union Co. (3-7) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-1)

Johnson Co. (6-4) at Kingston (7-3)

Austin-East (3-7) at Unicoi Co. (7-3)

Chuckey-Doak (6-4) at Alcoa (8-1)

Grundy Co. (5-5) at Meigs Co. (10-0)

Tyner (4-6) at Sequatchie Co. (6-4)

Watertown (4-6) at McMinn Central (7-3)

Brainerd (4-6) at Giles Co. (7-2)

Cheatham Co. (3-7) at East Nashville (8-2)

Stratford (5-5) at White House Heritage (5-5)

Sycamore (3-7) at Liberty Creek (6-4)

Maplewood (1-9) at Fairview (7-3)

Memphis East (5-5) at Dyersburg (10-0)

Westview (6-4) at Bolton (7-3)

Hamilton (6-4) at Covington (8-2)

Ripley (6-4) at Sheffield (8-2)

4A

Knoxville Fulton (2-8) at Greeneville (8-0)

Northview Academy (7-3) at Gibbs (8-2)

Knoxville Carter (6-4) at Elizabethton (8-1)

Sullivan East (6-4) at Anderson Co. (6-4)

DeKalb Co. (5-5) at Red Bank (7-3)

Loudon (7-3) at Macon Co. (9-1)

Stone Memorial (6-4) at Hixson (7-3)

East Ridge (4-6) at Upperman (10-0)

Lexington (4-6) at Pearl Cohn (10-0)

Station Camp (5-5) at South Gibson (8-2)

Jackson North Side (4-6) at Marshall Co. (8-2)

White House (6-4) at Hardin Co. (10-0)

Kirby (3-7) at Haywood (8-2)

Crockett Co. (6-4) at Millington (8-2)

Craigmont (4-6) at Dyer Co. (5-5)

Obion Co. (6-4) at Melrose (7-3)

5A

Knoxville Central (5-5) at Sevier Co. (9-1)

Tennessee High (7-3) at Powell (7-3)

Knoxville Halls (8-2) at Morristown West (5-5)

Daniel Boone (3-6) at Knoxville West (9-1)

East Hamilton (6-4) at Oak Ridge (8-2)

Clinton (4-6) at McMinn Co. (6-4)

Rhea Co. (5-5) at Lenoir City (6-4)

Campbell Co. at (4-6) at Walker Valley (8-2)

Hillsboro (6-4) at Shelbyville (9-1)

Columbia (7-3) at Centennial (8-2)

Nolensville (8-2) at Tullahoma (7-3)

Franklin Co. (3-7) at Page (9-1)

Memphis Central (5-5) at Henry Co. (9-1)

Hendersonville (7-3) at Munford (8-2)

Memphis Overton (5-5) at Beech (6-4)

Springfield (4-6) at Southwind (10-0)

6A

Cleveland (6-4) at Jefferson Co. (9-1)

Dobyns Bennett (5-4) at Bearden (7-3)

Maryville (6-4) at Science Hill (7-3)

West Ridge (5-4) at Bradley Central (10-0)

Green Hill (7-3) at Riverdale (8-2)

Siegel (5-5) at Cookeville (7-3)

Gallatin (7-3) at Oakland (8-2)

Rockvale (5-5) at Mt. Juliet (8-2)

Independence (5-5) at Smyrna (6-4)

Stewarts Creek (7-3) at Ravenwood (7-3)

Summit (4-6) at Antioch (4-6)

Cane Ridge (2-8) at Brentwood (10-0)

Collierville (7-3) at Clarksville (10-0)

Dickson Co. (6-4) at Houston (8-2)

Bartlett (7-3) at Rossview (7-3)

West Creek (4-6) at Germantown (10-0)

Division II A

Columbia Academy (7-3) – BYE

Ezell-Harding (4-6) at Jackson Christian (9-1)

MTCS (9-1) – BYE

Franklin Grace (5-4) at FACS (8-2)

Trinity Christian (8-2) – BYE

Nashville Christian (4-6) at Providence Christian (5-5)

Fayette Academy (5-5) at Friendship Christian (8-2)

Mt. Juliet Christian (4-6) at DCA (6-4)

Division II AA

BGA (5-5) at Lausanne (8-1)

Chattanooga Christian (6-4) at Davidson Academy (8-2)

Goodpasture (3-7) at Boyd Buchanan (10-0)

Pope John Paul (3-7) at Northpoint Christian (7-3)

CAK (4-6) at CPA (9-1)

Lakeway Christian (5-4) at USJ (6-4)

Silverdale (4-6) at FRA (9-1)

ECS (4-6) at Knoxville Webb (9-1)

Division II AAA

Brentwood Academy (1-9) at Briarcrest (4-6)

McCallie (9-1) – BYE

MBA (4-6) – BYE

Ensworth (8-2) – BYE

Christian Brothers (6-4) – BYE

Baylor (8-2) – BYE

Father Ryan (4-6) at Knoxville Catholic (5-5)

MUS (9-1) – BYE