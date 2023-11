2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Championship Weekend

Championship weekend is here! Below is the full schedule for the slate of championship games from Thursday through Sunday.

The schedule below is from TSSAA.

1A

McKenzie vs South Pittsburg (Friday, December 1)

2A

Riverside vs East Robertson (Saturday, December 2)

3A

East Nashville vs Alcoa (Friday, December 1)

4A

Pearl Cohn vs Upperman (Saturday, December 2)

5A

Page vs Knoxville West (Friday, December 1)

6A

Oakland vs Houston (Saturday, December 2)

Division II

A

Friendship Christian vs MTCS (Thursday, November 30)

AA

CPA vs Boyd Buchanan (Thursday, November 30)

AAA

Baylor vs McCallie (Thursday, November 30)