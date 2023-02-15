2023 Spring Events at Gaylord Opryland

When the calendar flips to March, springtime blooms at Gaylord Opryland Resort with its annual Once Upon A Spring event, beginning on March 3 through May 14, 2023. An itinerary full of both weekend and weekday activities are in store for guests including a brand-new crafting clubhouse and interactive show for kids, spring-themed boat rides, an Easter Bunny meet and greet, and much more.

In addition to the seasonal celebration, guests can also enjoy the resort’s lush garden atriums, delicious dining options, and SoundWaves–an upscale aquatic experience including multiple water slides, a rapid river, a lazy river, adult only pools, and multi-level play structures.

Here’s a look at events and activities in the springtime spotlight:

Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt

Guests can embark on a springtime scavenger hunt as they search for clues throughout the resort’s atriums full of spring flowers and seasonal colors. Complete the hunt, solve the puzzle, and take home a springtime surprise.

Hop aboard a riverboat ride in the resort’s Delta Atrium for a unique Easter Egg Hunt. Guests can search for oversized eggs while they cruise down the Delta River and enjoy views of the exotic plants.

Delta Riverboat Ride

This traditional riverboat ride travels down the Delta Atrium’s scenic river winding through the 4.5-acre indoor garden. Tour guides share facts about the Delta atrium’s plants & fish and answer questions about the resort’s many activities.

Kids will love the all-new Adventure Kids Clubhouse where they can participate in exciting activities like decorating their very own flowerpot.

Young explorers are invited to join Bella the Blue Tick Hound, Brody the Black Bear, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Kid, Sophie, during a new interactive show, where they will learn, imagine, and discover the wonders of spring.

The Easter Bunny is hopping over to Gaylord Opryland. Guests won’t want to miss this fun meet-and- greet while capturing the moment with photo packages by DEI.

Families can put on their pajamas and enjoy a fun tale in the comfort of their own room.

Enjoy up-close encounters during a special educational opportunity to interact with and learn about a variety of incredible creatures and their unique personalities.

Inside the Delta Atrium, this mesmerizing water show features choreographed water, music, and lights.

In this virtual experience, the resort is transformed into a safari for families to discover and learn about endangered animals.

Visitors can shoot their shot with this self-guided selfie tour. Stop, smile, and don’t forget to share using #Opryland.

Perfect for those with a green thumb, this self-guided tour is a great way to learn about the extraordinary flora while strolling through the resort.

Time to Blossom Spa Treatments

Guests can indulge in relaxing seasonal treatments at Relâche Spa for the ultimate springtime rejuvenation.

Families can celebrate mom with an upscale and delicious brunch at Old Hickory Steakhouse.

Soundwaves-In addition to the special events presented as part of Once Upon A Spring, a highlight to any visit at Gaylord Opryland Resort is SoundWaves. Open year-round, the upscale aquatic attraction offers an 84- degree indoor oasis of 110,000 square-feet that allows guests to soak in the sun during any season. Surf on Nashville’s only FlowRider®, take a plunge off a suspensful waterslide, zip through the currents of a rapid river, and more. Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock climbing wall, game tables and more. For the only guaranteed access to the water attraction, guests must book a SoundWaves Experience Package or a spring package including SoundWaves. More information is available at www.SoundWavesGO.com.

Year-Round Fun

In case of spring showers, guests will find all sorts of fun activities throughout the resort’s three indoor garden atriums. In addition to the special events, activities, and décor for Once Upon A Spring, guests can take a relaxing stroll through nine acres of tropical plants, flowers, waterfalls, rivers, and other wildlife.

Also, inside the resort a delicious selection of dining options awaits which include gourmet steaks and an award-winning wine list at Old Hickory Steakhouse, authentic Italian cuisine at Ravello, a wide selection of classic dishes at Cascades American Cafe, and fresh sushi at Wasabi’s.

