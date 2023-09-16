2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of high school football is in the books. Here are the scores from week five.

The scores come from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Fairview 28 at Cheatham County Central 21

Waverly 22 at Harpeth 21

Sycamore 14 at Stratford 42

Davidson County

McGavock 12 at Antioch 28

Cane Ridge 13 at Stewarts Creek 28

Maplewood 28 at Glencliff 37

Kenwood 14 at Hillsboro 42

Spring Hill 27 at James Lawson 14

Hunters Lane 12 at Henry Co. 63

Nashville Overton 7 at Ravenwood 49

Ensworth 10 at Lipscomb 24

MBA 24 at Father Ryan 20

Pearl Cohn 61 at Montgomery Central 0

CPA 41 at BGA 7 (Thu)

St. George’s 7 at Davidson Academy 50

FRA 55 at Clarksville Northwest 7

Goodpasture 14 at Pope John Paul 41

Dickson County

Whites Creek 6 at Creek Wood High 14

Kirkwood 12 at Dickson County High 42

Maury County

Columbia Central 31 at Lawrence Co. 0

Summertown 0 at Mount Pleasant 46

Robertson County

White House Heritage 21 at Forrest 47

Springfield 0 at Centennial 35

Jo Byrns 12 at East Robertson 49

Greenbrier 20 at Station Camp 26

Rutherford County

Blackman 7 at Oakland 42

Huntland 0 at Eagleville 35

La Vergne 0 at Smyrna 16

Webb School 6 at Middle Tennessee Christian 56

Rockvale 6 at Riverdale 41

Siegel 21 at Hendersonville 28

Sumner County

Independence 28 at Beech 7

Gallatin 56 at Warren Co. 7

Portland 36 at Clay Co. 48

Monterey 35 at Westmoreland 14

Marshall Co. 53 at White House 14

Williamson County

McCallie 29 at Brentwood Academy 15

Summit 0 at Brentwood High 20

Franklin 23 at Nolensville 34

Grace Christian 36 at Clarksville Academy 0

Page 28 at Coffee Co. 0

Wilson County

Shelbyville 42 at Wilson Central 8

Watertown 21 at Cascade 28

Cookeville 14 at Mt Juliet 38

Green Hill 31 at Lebanon 21