2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 4

Week four was filled with both big wins and one-point wins. Which side did your school end up on and who got the win? We have your full Midstate scoreboard below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central 14 at White House Heritage 21

Mt. Pleasant 14 at Harpeth 10

East Robertson 49 at Sycamore 20

Davidson County

Antioch 0 at Oakland 49

Hillsboro 27 at Cane Ridge 7

Glencliff 0 at Nolensville 55

Centennial 35 at Lawson 0

Hendersonville 61 at Hunters Lane 0

John Overton 39 at McGavock 16

Liberty Creek 55 at Stratford 18

East Nashville 54 at Maplewood 0

Lipscomb 31 at Baylor 34

MBA 7 at CPA 22

PURE Academy 14 at Pearl Cohn 41

Knoxville Catholic 14 at Ensworth 38

Brentwood Academy 21 at Father Ryan 56

BGA 26 at Davidson Academy 43

FRA 69 at Goodpasture 7

Dickson County

Creek Wood High 21 at Montgomery Central 20

Gallatin 48 at Dickson County High 14

Maury County

Shelbyville 29 at Columbia Central 27

Mount Pleasant 14 at Harpeth 10

Lincoln Co. 14 at Spring Hill 12

Robertson County

Cheatham Co. 14 at White House Heritage 21

Station Camp 33 at Springfield 34

Gordonsville 35 at Jo Byrns 6

Marshall Co. 37 at Greenbrier 0

East Robertson 49 at Sycamore 20

Rutherford County

Blackman 28 at Summit 27

Eagleville 13 at Collinwood 38

La Vergne 7 at Page 38

Clarksville Academy 7 at Middle Tennessee Christian 42

Antioch 0 at Oakland 49

Riverdale 32 at Germantown 41

Rockvale 34 at Stewarts Creek 26

Coffee Co. 0 at Siegel 21

Ravenwood 28 at Smyrna 6

Sumner County

Portland 0 at Beech 35

Gallatin 48 at Dickson Co. 14

Hendersonville 61 at Hunters Lane 0

Station Camp 33 at Springfield 34

Westmoreland 48 at Jackson Co 7

Whites Creek 7 at White House 24

Pope John Paul II 40 at Webb School 7

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy 21 at Father Ryan 56

Battle Ground Academy 26 at Davidson Academy 43

Henry Co. 14 at Brentwood High 17

Centennial 35 at James Lawson 0

Richland 28 at Fairview 29

Independence 31 at Franklin 24

Friendship Christian 42 at Grace Christian 27

Glencliff 0 at Nolensville 55

LaVergne 7 at Page 38

Ravenwood 28 at Smyrna 6

Blackman 28 at Summit 27

Wilson County

Wilson Central 20 at Green Hill 27

DeKalb Co. 20 at Watertown 10

Mt Juliet 53 at Warren Co. 13

Lebanon 41 at Cookeville 17