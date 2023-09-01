2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores Week 3

Week three of Middle Tennessee high school football is already underway with some games being played Thursday night. Scores will be updated as games go final on Friday.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cannon Co. at Cheatham County Central
Harpeth at Loretto
Sycamore at Clarksville Academy
Davidson County
Antioch 18 at Cane Ridge 15 (Thu)
Ezell-Harding at Glencliff
Stewarts Creek at Hillsboro
Stratford 34 at James Lawson 49 (Thu)
Columbia at Hunters Lane
East Nashville at Nashville Overton
Spring Hill 41 at Maplewood 14 (Thu)
Nolensville at McGavock
Lipscomb at Briarcrest
MUS at MBA
Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood
Trezevant at Ensworth
Father Ryan – open
CPA at Pope John Paul
Davidson Academy at Portland
Webb School at FRA
Jackson Christian at Goodpasture
Dickson County
Pearl Cohn at Creek Wood High
Dickson County High at Clarksville Northeast
Maury County
Columbia Central at Hunters Lane
Waverly at Mount Pleasant
Spring Hill 41 at Maplewood 14 (Thu)
Robertson County
White House Heritage at Westmoreland
Springfield at Henry Co.
Jo Byrns at Whitwell
Whites Creek at Greenbrier
East Robertson at Monterey
Rutherford County
Ravenwood at Blackman
Eagleville at Moore Co.
Wilson Central at La Vergne
Franklin Grace at Middle Tennessee Christian
Oakland at Haywood
Beech at Riverdale
Tullahoma at Rockvale
Smyrna at Siegel
Sumner County
Beech at Riverdale
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Brentwood at Hendersonville
Davidson Academy at Portland
Station Camp at Marshall Co.
White House Heritage at Westmoreland
Montgomery Central at White House
CPA at Pope John Paul II
Williamson County
Christian Brothers at Brentwood Academy
Battle Ground Academy at Nashville Christian
Brentwood High at Hendersonville
Centennial at Independence
Fairview at Stewart Co.
Franklin at Page
Grace Christian at MTCS
Nolensville at McGavock
Ravenwood at Blackman
Green Hill at Summit
Wilson County
Wilson Central at LaVergne
Watertown at Sequatchie Co.
Mt Juliet at Gallatin
Warren Co. at Lebanon
Green Hill at Summit