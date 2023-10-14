2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Week nine of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books, and we have the full list of final scores right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central – open
Harpeth – open
Sycamore – open
Davidson County
Antioch – open
Cane Ridge – open
Glencliff 13 at Mt. Juliet Christian 21
Hillsboro – open
Lawson – open
Hunters Lane – open
John Overton – open
Stratford – open
Maplewood – open
McGavock – open
Lipscomb 33 at Knoxville Catholic 10
MBA – open
Pearl Cohn – open
Ensworth – open
Father Ryan 10 at McCallie 40
CPA – open
Davidson Academy – open
FRA – open
Webb School 21 at Goodpasture 67
Dickson County
Creek Wood High 9 at Station Camp 43
Kenwood 12 at Dickson County High 31
Maury County
Columbia Central – open
Mount Pleasant – open
Spring Hill – open
Robertson County
White House Heritage – open
Springfield – open
Jo Byrns – open
Greenbrier – open
East Robertson – open
Rutherford County
Blackman 28 at Riverdale 55
Eagleville 21 at Loretto 48
La Vergne 27 at Green Hill 24
Middle Tennessee Christian 47 at King’s Academy 7
Coffee Co. 0 at Oakland 42
Pope John Paul 14 at Rockvale 35
Siegel 10 at Beech 48
Stewarts Creek 18 at Smyrna 19
Sumner County
Gallatin 37 at Wilson Central 6
Portland 0 at Hendersonville 39
Creek Wood 9 at Station Camp 43
Westmoreland 0 at Smith Co. 27
Upperman 28 at White House 14
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy – open
Battle Ground Academy – open
Brentwood High – open
Centennial – open
Fairview – open
Franklin – open
Grace Christian – open
Independence – open
Nolensville – open
Page – open
Ravenwood – open
Summit – open
Wilson County
Grundy Co. 6 at Watertown 48
Lebanon 31 at Mt. Juliet 38
