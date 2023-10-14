2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Week nine of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books, and we have the full list of final scores right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central – open

Harpeth – open

Sycamore – open

Davidson County

Antioch – open

Cane Ridge – open

Glencliff 13 at Mt. Juliet Christian 21

Hillsboro – open

Lawson – open

Hunters Lane – open

John Overton – open

Stratford – open

Maplewood – open

McGavock – open

Lipscomb 33 at Knoxville Catholic 10

MBA – open

Pearl Cohn – open

Ensworth – open

Father Ryan 10 at McCallie 40

CPA – open

Davidson Academy – open

FRA – open

Webb School 21 at Goodpasture 67

Dickson County

Creek Wood High 9 at Station Camp 43

Kenwood 12 at Dickson County High 31

Maury County

Columbia Central – open

Mount Pleasant – open

Spring Hill – open

Robertson County

White House Heritage – open

Springfield – open

Jo Byrns – open

Greenbrier – open

East Robertson – open

Rutherford County

Blackman 28 at Riverdale 55

Eagleville 21 at Loretto 48

La Vergne 27 at Green Hill 24

Middle Tennessee Christian 47 at King’s Academy 7

Coffee Co. 0 at Oakland 42

Pope John Paul 14 at Rockvale 35

Siegel 10 at Beech 48

Stewarts Creek 18 at Smyrna 19

Sumner County

Siegel 10 at Beech 48

Gallatin 37 at Wilson Central 6

Portland 0 at Hendersonville 39

Creek Wood 9 at Station Camp 43

Westmoreland 0 at Smith Co. 27

Upperman 28 at White House 14

Pope John Paul II 14 at Rockvale 35

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy – open

Battle Ground Academy – open

Brentwood High – open

Centennial – open

Fairview – open

Franklin – open

Grace Christian – open

Independence – open

Nolensville – open

Page – open

Ravenwood – open

Summit – open

Wilson County

Gallatin 37 at Wilson Central 6

Grundy Co. 6 at Watertown 48

Lebanon 31 at Mt. Juliet 38

Lavergne 27 at Green Hill 24