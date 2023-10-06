2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Week eight of Middle Tennessee high school football has kicked off, and we have all the finals from the weekend slate right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. As scores roll in Friday night this scoreboard will be updated.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at Sycamore

Harpeth at Jo Byrns

Davidson County

Antioch 14 at CPA 52 (Thu)

East Nashville 42 at Cane Ridge 13 (Thu)

Glencliff – Open

Page 35 at Hillsboro 7 (Thu)

Nolensville at Lawson

Springfield 14 at Hunters Lane 7 (Thu)

Summit 37 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)

Maplewood 20 at Stratford 40 (Thu)

McGavock 0 at Rossview 30 (Thu)

Lipscomb MBA

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

Ensworth at Father Ryan

Webb School at Davidson Academy

BGA at FRA

Goodpasture – Open

Dickson County

Creek Wood High – Open

Dickson County High – Open

Maury County

Columbia Central at Franklin Co.

Mount Pleasant at East Hickman

Spring Hill at Shelbyville

Robertson County

Stewart Co. at White House Heritage

Trousdale Co. 0 at East Robertson 35 (Thu)

Rutherford County

Blackman – Open

Eagleville – Open

La Vergne – Open

Middle Tennessee Christian – Open

Oakland – Open

Riverdale – Open

Rockvale – Open

Siegel – Open

Smyrna – Open

Sumner County

Henry Co. at Beech

Gallatin – Open

Hendersonville – Open

Portland – Open

Station Camp – Open

Westmoreland – Open

White House – Open

Pope John Paul II – Open

Williamson County

Knoxville Catholic at Brentwood Academy

Battle Ground Academy at FRA

Brentwood High at Centennial

Fairview at Independence

Ravenwood 41 at Franklin 28 (Thu)

Whites Creek at Grace Christian

Nolensville at James Lawson

Wilson County

Wilson Central – Open

Watertown – Open

Mt Juliet – Open

Lebanon – Open

Green Hill – Open