2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 11

The final week of regular season of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. This article will be updated as games go final.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Lawrence Co. at Cheatham County Central

Hickman Co. at Harpeth

Sycamore 51 at Stewart Co. 17 (Thu)

Davidson County

Antioch at LaVergne

Smyrna at Cane Ridge

James Lawson 51 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)

Centennial 48 at Hillsboro 13 (Thu)

Hunters Lane 21 at Portland 42 (Thu)

Franklin 28 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)

Stratford 0 at East Nashville 35 (Thu)

RePublic 6 at Maplewood 48 (Thu)

McGavock at Stewarts Creek

McCallie at Lipscomb

Brentwood Academy 21 at MBA 24 (Thu)

Marshall Co. at Pearl Cohn

Christian Brothers at Ensworth

Warren Co. at Father Ryan

Davidson Academy at CPA

FRA at Pope John Paul

Goodpasture at BGA

Dickson County

White House at Creek Wood High

Clarksville Northwest at Dickson County High

Maury County

Lincoln Co. at Columbia Central

Loretto at Mount Pleasant

Spring Hill 22 at Franklin Co. 39 (Thu)

Robertson County

White House Heritage 0 at Fairview 14 (Thu)

Beech 24 at Springfield 10 (Thu)

Red Boiling Springs 27 at Jo Byrns 24 (Thu)

Greenbrier at Montgomery Central

Jackson Co. at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Coffee Co. at Blackman

Cornersville 14 at Eagleville 23 (Thu)

Antioch at La Vergne

Ezell-Harding 7 at MTCS 51 (Thu)

Riverdale at Oakland

Siegel at Rockvale

Smyrna at Cane Ridge

Sumner County

Lebanon at Gallatin

Hendersonville 13 at Henry Co. 31 (Thu)

Whites Creek at Station Camp

Westmoreland at Trousdale Co

FRA at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

Goodpasture at Battle Ground Academy

Ravenwood at Brentwood High

Grace Christian 14 at Columbia Academy 49 (Thu)

Independence at Summit

Nolensville 14 at Page 45 (Thu)

Wilson County

Cookeville at Wilson Central

Watertown 63 at Community 0 (Thu)

Green Hill at Mt Juliet

Lebanon at Gallatin