2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 11

The final week of regular season of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. This article will be updated as games go final.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Lawrence Co. at Cheatham County Central
Hickman Co. at Harpeth
Sycamore 51 at Stewart Co. 17 (Thu)
Davidson County
Antioch at LaVergne
Smyrna at Cane Ridge
James Lawson 51 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)
Centennial 48 at Hillsboro 13 (Thu)
Hunters Lane 21 at Portland 42 (Thu)
Franklin 28 at Nashville Overton 6 (Thu)
Stratford 0 at East Nashville 35 (Thu)
RePublic 6 at Maplewood 48 (Thu)
McGavock at Stewarts Creek
McCallie at Lipscomb
Brentwood Academy 21 at MBA 24 (Thu)
Marshall Co. at Pearl Cohn
Christian Brothers at Ensworth
Warren Co. at Father Ryan
Davidson Academy at CPA
FRA at Pope John Paul
Goodpasture at BGA
Dickson County
White House at Creek Wood High
Clarksville Northwest at Dickson County High
Maury County
Lincoln Co. at Columbia Central
Loretto at Mount Pleasant
Spring Hill 22 at Franklin Co. 39 (Thu)
Robertson County
White House Heritage 0 at Fairview 14 (Thu)
Beech 24 at Springfield 10 (Thu)
Red Boiling Springs 27 at Jo Byrns 24 (Thu)
Greenbrier at Montgomery Central
Jackson Co. at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Coffee Co. at Blackman
Cornersville 14 at Eagleville 23 (Thu)
Ezell-Harding 7 at MTCS 51 (Thu)
Riverdale at Oakland
Siegel at Rockvale
Sumner County
Lebanon at Gallatin
Hendersonville 13 at Henry Co. 31 (Thu)
Whites Creek at Station Camp
Westmoreland at Trousdale Co
FRA at Pope John Paul II
Williamson County
Goodpasture at Battle Ground Academy
Ravenwood at Brentwood High
Grace Christian 14 at Columbia Academy 49 (Thu)
Independence at Summit
Nolensville 14 at Page 45 (Thu)
Wilson County
Cookeville at Wilson Central
Watertown 63 at Community 0 (Thu)
Green Hill at Mt Juliet
