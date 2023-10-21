2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week ten of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Stewart Co. 7 at Cheatham County Central 56

East Hickman 22 at Harpeth 19

Sycamore 14 at Fairview 32

Davidson County

Smyrna 30 at Antioch 26

McGavock 14 at Cane Ridge 17

Hillsboro at Glencliff

James Lawson 3 at Columbia 38

Beech 44 at Hunters Lane 9

Stratford 8 at John Overton 14

Maplewood 20 at Liberty Creek 49

Brentwood Academy 17 at Lipscomb 24

MBA 0 at Baylor 35

White House 6 at Pearl Cohn 56

Ensworth 21 at Briarcrest 12

Father Ryan 14 at Christian Brothers 18

FRA 7 at CPA 24

Davidson Academy 54 at Goodpasture 10

Dickson County

Greenbrier 21 at Creek Wood High 10

Dickson County High 26 at West Creek 6

Maury County

Hickman Co. 21 at Mount Pleasant 35

Tullahoma 29 at Spring Hill 7

Robertson County

White House Heritage 21 at East Robertson 49

Gallatin 17 at Springfield 7

Jo Byrns 14 at Houston Co. 15

Rutherford County

Blackman 22 at Rockvale 27

Richland 0 at Eagleville 33

Stewarts Creek 21 at La Vergne 7

Middle Tennessee Christian 41 at Providence Christian 0

Oakland 42 at Ravenwood 18

Riverdale 49 at Siegel 7

Sumner County

Hendersonville 21 at Lebanon 14

Portland 0 at Westmoreland 14

Station Camp 44 at Montgomery Central 7

Chattanooga Christian 27 at Pope John Paul II 20

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy 17 at Lipscomb Academy 24

Battle Ground Academy 51 at Webb School 6

Independence 0 at Brentwood High 28

Centennial 12 at Page 24

Mt. Juliet 7 at Franklin 21

Grace Christian 30 at DCA 21

Summit 14 at Nolensville 17

Wilson County

Wilson Central 20 at Warren Co. 12

Macon Co. 34 at Watertown 0

Green Hill 20 at Cookeville 28