2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week ten of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books, and we have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Stewart Co. 7 at Cheatham County Central 56
East Hickman 22 at Harpeth 19
Sycamore 14 at Fairview 32
Davidson County
Smyrna 30 at Antioch 26
McGavock 14 at Cane Ridge 17
Hillsboro at Glencliff
James Lawson 3 at Columbia 38
Beech 44 at Hunters Lane 9
Stratford 8 at John Overton 14
Maplewood 20 at Liberty Creek 49
Brentwood Academy 17 at Lipscomb 24
MBA 0 at Baylor 35
White House 6 at Pearl Cohn 56
Ensworth 21 at Briarcrest 12
Father Ryan 14 at Christian Brothers 18
FRA 7 at CPA 24
Davidson Academy 54 at Goodpasture 10
Dickson County
Greenbrier 21 at Creek Wood High 10
Dickson County High 26 at West Creek 6
Maury County
James Lawson 3 at Columbia Central 38
Hickman Co. 21 at Mount Pleasant 35
Tullahoma 29 at Spring Hill 7
Robertson County
White House Heritage 21 at East Robertson 49
Gallatin 17 at Springfield 7
Jo Byrns 14 at Houston Co. 15
Greenbrier 21 at Creek Wood 10
Rutherford County
Blackman 22 at Rockvale 27
Richland 0 at Eagleville 33
Stewarts Creek 21 at La Vergne 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 41 at Providence Christian 0
Oakland 42 at Ravenwood 18
Riverdale 49 at Siegel 7
Smyrna 30 at Antioch 26
Sumner County
Beech 44 at Hunters Lane 9
Gallatin 17 at Springfield 7
Hendersonville 21 at Lebanon 14
Portland 0 at Westmoreland 14
Station Camp 44 at Montgomery Central 7
White House 6 at Pearl Cohn 56
Chattanooga Christian 27 at Pope John Paul II 20
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy 17 at Lipscomb Academy 24
Battle Ground Academy 51 at Webb School 6
Independence 0 at Brentwood High 28
Centennial 12 at Page 24
Sycamore 14 at Fairview 32
Mt. Juliet 7 at Franklin 21
Grace Christian 30 at DCA 21
Summit 14 at Nolensville 17
Oakland 42 at Ravenwood 18
Wilson County
Wilson Central 20 at Warren Co. 12
Macon Co. 34 at Watertown 0
Mt Juliet 7 at Franklin 21
Hendersonville 21 at Lebanon 14
Green Hill 20 at Cookeville 28