2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Week nine of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central – open

Harpeth – open

Sycamore – open

Davidson County

Antioch – open

Cane Ridge – open

Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian

Hillsboro – open

Lawson – open

Hunters Lane – open

John Overton – open

Stratford – open

Maplewood – open

McGavock – open

Lipscomb at Knoxville Catholic

MBA – open

Pearl Cohn – open

Ensworth – open

Father Ryan at McCallie

CPA – open

Davidson Academy – open

FRA – open

Webb School at Goodpasture

Dickson County

Creek Wood High at Station Camp

Kenwood at Dickson County High

Maury County

Columbia Central – open

Mount Pleasant – open

Spring Hill – open

Robertson County

White House Heritage – open

Springfield – open

Jo Byrns – open

Greenbrier – open

East Robertson – open

Rutherford County

Blackman at Riverdale

Eagleville at Loretto

La Vergne at Green Hill

Middle Tennessee Christian at King’s Academy

Coffee Co. at Oakland

Pope John Paul at Rockvale

Siegel at Beech

Stewarts Creek at Smyrna

Sumner County

Siegel at Beech

Gallatin at Wilson Central

Portland at Hendersonville

Creek Wood at Station Camp

Westmoreland at Smith Co.

Upperman at White House

Pope John Paul II at Rockvale

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy – open

Battle Ground Academy – open

Brentwood High – open

Centennial – open

Fairview – open

Franklin – open

Grace Christian – open

Independence – open

Nolensville – open

Page – open

Ravenwood – open

Summit – open

Wilson County

Gallatin at Wilson Central

Grundy Co. at Watertown

Lebanon at Mt. Juliet

Lavergne at Green Hill