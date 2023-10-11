2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Week nine of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central – open
Harpeth – open
Sycamore – open
Davidson County
Antioch – open
Cane Ridge – open
Glencliff at Mt. Juliet Christian
Hillsboro – open
Lawson – open
Hunters Lane – open
John Overton – open
Stratford – open
Maplewood – open
McGavock – open
Lipscomb at Knoxville Catholic
MBA – open
Pearl Cohn – open
Ensworth – open
Father Ryan at McCallie
CPA – open
Davidson Academy – open
FRA – open
Webb School at Goodpasture
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Station Camp
Kenwood at Dickson County High
Maury County
Columbia Central – open
Mount Pleasant – open
Spring Hill – open
Robertson County
White House Heritage – open
Springfield – open
Jo Byrns – open
Greenbrier – open
East Robertson – open
Rutherford County
Blackman at Riverdale
Eagleville at Loretto
La Vergne at Green Hill
Middle Tennessee Christian at King’s Academy
Coffee Co. at Oakland
Pope John Paul at Rockvale
Siegel at Beech
Stewarts Creek at Smyrna
Sumner County
Siegel at Beech
Gallatin at Wilson Central
Portland at Hendersonville
Creek Wood at Station Camp
Westmoreland at Smith Co.
Upperman at White House
Pope John Paul II at Rockvale
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy – open
Battle Ground Academy – open
Brentwood High – open
Centennial – open
Fairview – open
Franklin – open
Grace Christian – open
Independence – open
Nolensville – open
Page – open
Ravenwood – open
Summit – open
Wilson County
Gallatin at Wilson Central
Grundy Co. at Watertown
Lebanon at Mt. Juliet
Lavergne at Green Hill