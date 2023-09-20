2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Week five has come and gone. We are already over the halfway point in the regular season! We have your full Midstate scoreboard below so you know where and when to enjoy high school football as the second half of the season begins.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Jo Byrns
Harpeth at Summertown
White House Heritage at Sycamore
Davidson County
Antioch at Stewarts Creek
Cane Ridge at LaVergne
Page at Glencliff
James Lawson at Hillsboro
Hunters Lane at BGA
Brentwood at Nashville Overton
Stratford at RePublic
Haywood at Maplewood
Smyrna at McGavock
Lipscomb – Open
MBA at McCallie
Pearl Cohn at Station Camp
MUS at Ensworth
Father Ryan at Briarcrest
Goodpasture at CPA
Pope John Paul at Davidson Academy
East Nashville at FRA
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Fairview
Dickson County High at Clarksville
Maury County
Ezell-Harding at Columbia Central
Mount Pleasant at Lewis Co.
Spring Hill at Portland
Robertson County
Springfield at Portland
White House at Greenbrier
Smith Co. at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Siegel at Blackman
Eagleville at Wayne Co.
Oakland at Rockvale
Riverdale at Coffee Co.
Sumner County
Beech at Hendersonville
Gallatin at Green Hill
Westmoreland at Liberty Creek
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy at Baylor
Hunters Lane at Battle Ground Academy
Brentwood High at Nashville Overton
Nolensville at Centennial
Creek Wood at Fairview
Franklin at Summit
Nashville Christian at Grace Christian
Ravenwood at Independence
Wilson County
Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central
Watertown at Lebanon
