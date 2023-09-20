2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Week five has come and gone. We are already over the halfway point in the regular season! We have your full Midstate scoreboard below so you know where and when to enjoy high school football as the second half of the season begins.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at Jo Byrns

Harpeth at Summertown

White House Heritage at Sycamore

Davidson County

Antioch at Stewarts Creek

Cane Ridge at LaVergne

Page at Glencliff

James Lawson at Hillsboro

Hunters Lane at BGA

Brentwood at Nashville Overton

Stratford at RePublic

Haywood at Maplewood

Smyrna at McGavock

Lipscomb – Open

MBA at McCallie

Pearl Cohn at Station Camp

MUS at Ensworth

Father Ryan at Briarcrest

Goodpasture at CPA

Pope John Paul at Davidson Academy

East Nashville at FRA

Dickson County

Creek Wood High at Fairview

Dickson County High at Clarksville

Maury County

Ezell-Harding at Columbia Central

Mount Pleasant at Lewis Co.

Spring Hill at Portland

Robertson County

White House Heritage at Sycamore

Springfield at Portland

Cheatham Co. at Jo Byrns

White House at Greenbrier

Smith Co. at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Siegel at Blackman

Eagleville at Wayne Co.

Cane Ridge at La Vergne

Oakland at Rockvale

Riverdale at Coffee Co.

Siegel at Blackman

Smyrna at McGavock

Sumner County

Beech at Hendersonville

Gallatin at Green Hill

Springfield at Portland

Pearl Cohn at Station Camp

Westmoreland at Liberty Creek

White House at Greenbrier

Pope John Paul II at Davidson Academy

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy at Baylor

Hunters Lane at Battle Ground Academy

Brentwood High at Nashville Overton

Nolensville at Centennial

Creek Wood at Fairview

Franklin at Summit

Nashville Christian at Grace Christian

Ravenwood at Independence

Nolensville at Centennial

Page at Glencliff

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central

Watertown at Lebanon

Gallatin at Green Hill