2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

We’ve had four great weeks of high school football action across the Mid-state so far. Here is the schedule for week five so you don’t miss out!

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Fairview at Cheatham County Central

Waverly at Harpeth

Sycamore at Stratford

Davidson County

McGavock at Antioch

Cane Ridge at Stewarts Creek

Maplewood at Glencliff

Kenwood at Hillsboro

Spring Hill at James Lawson

Hunters Lane at Henry Co.

Nashville Overton at Ravenwood

Sycamore at Stratford

Ensworth at Lipscomb

MBA at Father Ryan

Pearl Cohn at Montgomery Central

CPA at BGA (Thu)

St. George’s at Davidson Academy

FRA at Clarksville Northwest

Goodpasture at Pope John Paul

Dickson County

Whites Creek at Creek Wood High

Kirkwood at Dickson County High

Maury County

Columbia Central at Lawrence Co.

Summertown at Mount Pleasant

Spring Hill at James Lawson

Robertson County

White House Heritage at Forrest

Springfield at Centennial

Jo Byrns at East Robertson

Greenbrier at Station Camp

Rutherford County

Blackman at Oakland

Huntland at Eagleville

La Vergne at Smyrna

Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian

Rockvale at Riverdale

Siegel at Hendersonville

Sumner County

Independence at Beech

Gallatin at Warren Co.

Siegel at Hendersonville

Portland at Clay Co.

Greenbrier at Station Camp

Monterey at Westmoreland

Marshall Co. at White House

Goodpasture at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

McCallie at Brentwood Academy

CPA at Battle Ground Academy (Thu)

Summit at Brentwood High

Springfield at Centennial

Fairview at Cheatham Co.

Franklin at Nolensville

Grace Christian at Clarksville Academy

Independence at Beech

Page at Coffee Co.

Nashville Overton at Ravenwood

Wilson County

Shelbyville at Wilson Central

Watertown at Cascade

Cookeville at Mt Juliet

Green Hill at Lebanon