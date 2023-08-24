2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Football has arrived and it arrived with full force. After a week filled with excitement and surprises, we roll right into week two ready for more. We have the full schedule right here for week two.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Harpeth
James Lawson at Sycamore
Davidson County
Nolensville at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
RePublic at Glencliff
Hillsboro at Nashville Overton
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet
McGavock at Stratford
Maplewood at BGA
Lipscomb at Saraland, AL
MBA at Ensworth
Pearl Cohn at CPA
Father Ryan at Pope John Paul II
Davidson Academy at Lincoln Co.
FRA at Franklin
Goodpasture at Silverdale
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Lewis Co.
Columbia at Dickson County High
Maury County
Mount Pleasant at Spring Hill
Robertson County
Liberty Creek at White House Heritage
Springfield at Clarksville
Jo Byrns at Ballard Memorial, KY
Portland at Greenbrier
Houston Co. at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Blackman at Stewarts Creek
Community at Eagleville
La Vergne at Siegel
Middle Tennessee Christian at Master’s Academy, FL
Oakland at Center Grove, IN
Riverdale at Henry Co.
Rockvale at Smyrna
Sumner County
Beech at Collierville
Gallatin at Station Camp
Clarksville Northeast at Hendersonville
Westmoreland at Clay Co.
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy at Brentwood
Centennial at Summit
Fairview at Waverly
Grace Christian at Trinity Christian
Page at Independence
Wilson County
Clarksville Northwest at Wilson Central
Watertown at Gordonsville
Lebanon at Upperman
West Creek at Green Hill