2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Week ten of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Stewart Co. at Cheatham County Central
East Hickman at Harpeth
Sycamore at Fairview
Davidson County
Smyrna at Antioch
McGavock at Cane Ridge
Hillsboro at Glencliff
James Lawson at Columbia
Beech at Hunters Lane
Stratford at John Overton
Maplewood at Liberty Creek
Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb
MBA at Baylor
White House at Pearl Cohn
Ensworth at Briarcrest
Father Ryan at Christian Brothers
FRA at CPA
Davidson Academy at Goodpasture
Dickson County
Greenbrier at Creek Wood High
Dickson County High at West Creek
Maury County
James Lawson at Columbia Central
Hickman Co. at Mount Pleasant
Tullahoma at Spring Hill
Robertson County
White House Heritage at East Robertson
Gallatin at Springfield
Jo Byrns at Houston Co.
Rutherford County
Blackman at Rockvale
Richland at Eagleville
Stewarts Creek at La Vergne
Middle Tennessee Christian at Providence Christian
Oakland at Ravenwood
Riverdale at Siegel
Sumner County
Hendersonville at Lebanon
Portland at Westmoreland
Station Camp at Montgomery Central
Chattanooga Christian at Pope John Paul II
Williamson County
Battle Ground Academy at Webb School
Independence at Brentwood High
Centennial at Page
Mt. Juliet at Franklin
Grace Christian at DCA
Summit at Nolensville
Wilson County
Wilson Central at Warren Co.
Macon Co. at Watertown
Green Hill at Cookeville