2023 Memorial Day Forecast – You’re Going To Like This

What if I told you this long holiday weekend would just about picture-perfect? Comfortable temps, a little “fresh” on Sunday, but , still overall great forecast? Would you get excited? Get that grill fired up? Start getting that meat ready for the smoker?
Good! Whatever you do have a safe weekend, and enjoy this weather. Because Summer is coming next week as we see temperatures rebound to near and above 90.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.