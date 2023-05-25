2023 Memorial Day Forecast – You’re Going To Like This

What if I told you this long holiday weekend would just about picture-perfect? Comfortable temps, a little “fresh” on Sunday, but , still overall great forecast? Would you get excited? Get that grill fired up? Start getting that meat ready for the smoker?

Good! Whatever you do have a safe weekend, and enjoy this weather. Because Summer is coming next week as we see temperatures rebound to near and above 90.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph.