2023 Holiday Travel Weather- Nice, Then Naughty

By
Clark Shelton
-
A look across the country shows not much snow this Christmas, mostly in the plains. But rain and storms just west of the Mississippi River Christmas eve will track East over Christmas and thru Tuesday. The good news is that temps will be mostly mild.
As for your Middle Tennessee forecast……
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Christmas Day
Showers. High near 63. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night
Showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleBelmont Baseball Welcomes 2024 Signing Class
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here