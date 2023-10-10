2023 Halloween Movies at Franklin Theatre

If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. From the scary to the not-so-scary, they’ve got a selection with multiple dates for each movie.

Predator (R)

Sunday, October 15, 5 pm

For sci-fi Sunday, Franklin Theatre will show Predator. Released in 1987,Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to rescue a group of politicians trapped in Guatemala secretly. The crew finds a brutal creature is hunting them.

Alien (R)

Sunday, October 15, 8:30 pm

Released in 1979, in deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship.

Hocus Pocus (PG)

Monday, October 16, 7 pm

Tuesday, October 24, 7 pm

Saturday, October 28, 5 pm

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house.

Coraline (PG)

Sunday, October 22, 10 am

This film is a high-definition stop-motion animated feature and the first to be originally filmed in stereoscopic 3-D. The story follows a young girl (Dakota Fanning) who walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better.

The Addams Family (PG-13)

Sunday, October 22, 2:30 pm

When a man (Christopher Lloyd) claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams (Raul Julia), arrives at the Addams’ home, the family is thrilled. However, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) begins to suspect the man is a fraud, since he cannot recall details of Fester’s life.

The Blair Witch Project (R)

Sunday, October 22, 7 pm

Brilliantly blurring the lines between fact and fiction, The Blair Witch Project redefines the horror genre with sheer cinematic ingenuity, urgency and invention. Picture yourself stranded in the woods, paralyzed by the night, and bombarded by the aural and physical evidence of your deepest, darkest phobias.

Trick or Treat (R)

Monday, October 23, 7 pm

A bullied teenage boy is devastated after the death of his heavy metal idol, Sammi Curr. But as Halloween night approaches, he discovers that he may be the only one who can stop Sammi from making a Satanic comeback from beyond the grave.

Ghostbusters (PG)

Wednesday, October 25, 7 pm

Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.

Zombieland (R)

Thursday, October 26, 7 pm

Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) has habitually run from what scares him. Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) doesn’t have fears. If he did, he’d kick their ever-living ass. In a world overrun by zombies, these two are perfectly evolved survivors. But now, they’re about to stare down the most terrifying prospect of all: each other.

Little Shop of Horrors (PG-13)

Friday, October 27, 7:30 pm

Halloween is on the horizon. That means it’s time for a Movie Gang Halloween party! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS! Sing along and sing loud to this classic film back on the big screen! Seymour (Rick Moranis) finds a strange and exotic plant that only wants human blood to eat and doesn’t care where Seymour gets it.

In true Movie Gang fashion, we will be rocking the theatre with fun lights during songs, decorations, and even some free Halloween treats! The lobby will be decorated in the spirit of halloween and the movie theme! Audrey 2 (the evil plant) will be on display for a photo booth type photo… if you dare.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (R)

Saturday, October 28, 8:30 pm

A psychiatrist familiar with knife-wielding dream demon Freddy Krueger helps teens at a mental hospital battle the killer who is invading their dreams.

Monster House (PG)

Sunday, October 29, 6 pm

The Movie Gang is excited for our first ever Movie Gang KIDS Halloween Event! We are showing the Steven Spielberg produced animation halloween classic MONSTER HOUSE! What makes this for kids? We are giving away FREE Trick or Treat bags! Kids love free candy! Come in your costumes and get a photo on the Franklin theatre stage with the Monster House! Many more surprises to come! If you haven’t seen Monster House before then this is the perfect time!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R)

Monday, October 30, 6 pm and 10 pm

A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. PLEASE NOTE: Do not throw anything at the screen. No bread, rice, confetti, glitter or Silly String Spray. No open flames (matches, candles, etc.).

Psycho (R)

Tuesday, October 31, 6 pm

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer’s client, goes on the run and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

Halloween (R)

Tuesday, October 31, 9 pm

Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

