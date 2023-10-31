2023 Halloween Forecast

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CDT Tue Oct 31 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-311600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0007.231031T0800Z-231031T1400Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0008.231101T0300Z-231101T1500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 242 AM CDT Tue Oct 31 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected west of the Plateau...and as low as 30 to 32 degrees along the Plateau. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees are expected area wide. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A killing hard freeze is expected for the entire mid state region late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.