2023 Fall Wedding Trends: Everything You Need to Know to Plan the Perfect Day

With crisp air, colorful leaves, and savory dishes, there’s so much to love about a fall wedding. The harvest season lends itself to some lovely 2023 fall wedding trends that brides will want to incorporate into their special day.

Whether you’re looking for the trendiest cocktails that warm you from the inside out or seasonal food displays that will leave guests talking about your wedding for months to come, review these trends for fun ideas.

Bold Fall Colors

Gone are the days of drab neutrals being the focus of fall weddings. Modern fall weddings take classic fall colors and brighten them up to make an appealing color palette.

One way of making fall colors pop even more is to add metallic. A classic brown or beige can become the life of the party when you add metallic to make it a bolder, attention-grabbing element in your wedding planning.

When considering linens or other décor, you can add texture to your fall colors with materials like velvet that add some pizazz to what would otherwise be a standard neutral color that fades into the backdrop.

This fall, you’ll see plenty of warm and cozy touches that create a welcoming environment that draws guests together to share special moments while celebrating the bride and groom.

Greenery Replaces Dried Florals

Flowers often make guests think of spring and summer. To bring those into fall, many brides choose dried florals, which deepen the floral colors and speak to what’s happening around that time of year.

But instead of the typical use of dried florals, this year’s trend is to replace them with greenery. While greenery does not provide the range of colors that florals do, incorporating green touches offer more brightness than dried florals. It’s a nice mix of the liveliness of flowers and the changes that come with fall.

When using greenery, try to incorporate various shades of green to avoid a monochrome appearance. Think of different types of ferns and vines as you plan out your décor.

Food Displays Highlighting Fall Dishes

Don’t worry, you don’t have to feature pumpkin spice-flavored dishes with a fall wedding! In fact, you don’t have to use pumpkin at all, unless you’re a big fan. This year’s trends have a much broader palate.

As you work to create an appetizing menu, consider incorporating these fall items that are sure to be popular.

Charcuterie boards that match your style and interests

Roasted squash

Root veggies

Fresh-baked seasonal pies

The current trends indicate that passed appetizers are out and rustic charcuterie boards are in. As you build your boards, include a variety of meats, cheeses, nuts, and fruits. And as you design, incorporate fall colors to make the boards speak to the season.

Unique Fall Cocktails

Some couples only open the bar for liquor during the cocktail hour and then move to wine and beer. Others choose a signature cocktail to go along with wine and beer selections. And additional couples offer a full bar for the duration of the celebration.

No matter how you handle your bar, you can include some incredible fall beverages to welcome the season. Some ideas for your fall cocktails could be:

Spiked apple cider (but get creative with the appearance with finely shaved apple slices and a cinnamon stick)

Apple cider sangria

Hot buttered rum

Appletini

Hot toddy

Pumpkin pie martini

Cranberry mulled wine

Talk to your bartender about ways to make the drink look the part. Dressing things up will make a difference in how fall-like the beverages appear and how well they match the theme of your wedding.

An Ideal Fall Wedding Setting

Fall lends itself well to rustic and barn weddings. Barns often open up to the outdoors to welcome the season. And rustic decorations go well with fall color palettes, even once you brighten the colors to match the 2023 fall wedding trends.

The Barn at Spring Lake Farms is an ideal fall wedding setting located just north of Nashville. It includes more than 14,000 square feet, including heated and cooled spaces as well as stunning outdoor areas perfect for celebrating and capturing the moment in photographs. Check available dates or request more information by calling 615-492-2369 or using the online form.