2023 Events at the Nashville Zoo

In addition to visiting the Nashville Zoo for its exhibits, the Zoo hosts special events throughout the year, often held after hours to give you a different perspective of the zoo.

Here is a list of upcoming events so far this year.

Last update April 4, 2023

DinoTrek

March 10-July 30

Take a walk along a wooded forest to see life-size animatronic dinosaurs.New this year, meet a 23-foot-tall brachiosaurus and a family of triceratopses.Educational signage located by each dinosaur will allow dino-enthusiasts to learn fun facts about their familiar favorites and lesser-known dinosaurs.

Access to DinoTrek is $4 per person. It is not included with Zoo admission or membership. Tickets can be purchased at Entry Village or near the exhibit.

Call of the Wild Dinner

April 4, 7 pm

Join the Zoo for the annual Call of the Wild Dinner at Nashville Zoo, on Tuesday, April 4. This exclusive experience begins at 7:00 pm with cocktails, visits from some of our Zoo’s wonderful ambassador animals, and a 3-course dinner to follow. After dinner, guests will be inspired by a presentation by Ron Magill, conservationist, wildlife photographer and Communications Director of Miami Zoo.

Tickets start at $1,000 per seat. For more information, contact Amanda Holler at aholler@nashvillezoo.org.

Eggstravaganzoo

April 8, 9 am – 4 pm

Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. Activities during the day include egg hunts for kids, face painting, keeper talks, and themed animal enrichment!

Make reservations here.

Sips for Species

April 28, 6:30 pm

Enjoy samples of your favorite adult beverages as you stroll through the zoo and learn about the Zoo’s conservation efforts. You can even have close-up animal encounters and enjoy live music and food trucks.

Find tickets here.

Farm Day

May 20, all day

Farm Day, presented by Tractor Supply Foundation, focuses on Nashville Zoo’s efforts to preserve heritage breeds of poultry and cattle. In addition, the Zoo’s veterinary and horticulture teams will present workshops throughout the day on animal and plant care.

Brew at the Zoo

June 2, TBD

Save Wildlife. Drink Beer – Your favorite beer event is back and bigger than ever on June 2. At Brew, enjoy unlimited samples from local breweries & adult beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, up-close animal encounters and more! More information will be released in April. Tickets go on sale April 19.

Summer Zzzoofari Slumber

July 1, 2023

Join in for a unique overnight camping experience as you sleep under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals! Enjoy a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Zoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old. More information will be released at a later time.

Fall Zzzoofari Slumber

September 2, 2023

Join in for a unique overnight camping experience as you sleep under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals! Enjoy a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Zoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old. More information will be released at a later time.

Hispanic Heritage Festival with Conexion Americas

September 30, 2023

Nashville Zoo is excited to partner with Conexion Americas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival at the Zoo for a celebration of culture and community. The festival will include a variety of cultural activities, food & beverage options, and live entertainment. The Zoo will also offer a variety of animal interactions, shows, and educational talks in Spanish at various times throughout the day. Check back for more information closer to the event date.