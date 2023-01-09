2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium

3 Andrew Dice Clay

Sunday, January 29, 7:30 pm

The comedian often referred to as “Heavyweight of Comedy” is coming to Nashville. Other credits for Dice are The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, appeared in several HBO specials (The Dice Man Cometh), released best selling DVDs (No Apologies, Dice Rules!), a string of multi-gold and platinum selling CDs (Day The Laughter Died; Filth and Face Down, Ass Up) and profiled everywhere from Entertainment Tonight to Nightline. And in 2009, he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice where he proudly admits he was thrown off the show first.

Find tickets here.