2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023.
1Lake Street Dive
Thursday- Friday, January 19-20, 7:30 pm
The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
2Kenny Wayne Shepard & Samantha Fish
Friday, January 27, 8 pm
A blues-guitarist, Shepard came on the scene in the 90s. For the last twenty-five years, he’s captured audiences around the world. He currently has a documentary out and recently re-released “Trouble Is” an album that was first released 25 years ago.
3Andrew Dice Clay
Sunday, January 29, 7:30 pm
The comedian often referred to as “Heavyweight of Comedy” is coming to Nashville. Other credits for Dice are The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, appeared in several HBO specials (The Dice Man Cometh), released best selling DVDs (No Apologies, Dice Rules!), a string of multi-gold and platinum selling CDs (Day The Laughter Died; Filth and Face Down, Ass Up) and profiled everywhere from Entertainment Tonight to Nightline. And in 2009, he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice where he proudly admits he was thrown off the show first.
4Alter Bridge
Monday, January 30, 7:30 pm
The rock band from Orlando, they formed in 2004 by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Myles Kennedy, lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. After their former band Creed became inactive in 2003, Tremonti and Phillips formed a new band with former bandmate Marshall and new member Kennedy. Alter Bridge debuted in January 2004, just ahead of Creed’s official breakup in June.
5Noah Kahan
Thursday, February 2, 7:30 pm
Kahan is a folk-pop singer who released his first single in 2017. Since then, he has toured with Ben Folds, Anderson East, The Strumbellas, and more, In 2022, he released an album called Stick Season with a US tour that stops in Nashville.
6Mitchell Tenpenny
Friday- Saturday, February 3-4, 8 pm
Tenpenny is the grandson of country music publisher Donna Hilley, songwriting is in his blood. Mitchell will headline “This Is The Heavy Tour” in promotion of his new release. The tour includes back-to-back concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on February 3 & 4. Mitchell, a Nashville native, sold-out his first-ever headline concert there in the fall of 2021 and deemed it as ‘a childhood dream come true.”
7Night Ranger
Sunday, February 5, 7:30 pm
With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3000 live shows performed, and
more than 1 Billion in radio audience, Night Ranger has transcended the arena rock sound and style of that era and beyond. With songs that have significantly impacted popular culture and continue to expand their ever-growing fan-base, Night Ranger is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.
8TOVE LO
Monday, February 6, 7:30 pm
The Swedish singer/songwriter is known for a grunge approach to pop music. In 2022, Lo became an independent artist after being signed to Island Records since 2014 releasing two singles-“No One Dies from Love” and “How Long.”
9Big Thief
Tuesday, February 7, 7:30 pm
Big Thief is comprised of Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik, and James Krivchenia. At the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album and “Certainty” is nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance.
10Flogging Molly
Wednesday, February 8, 7:30 pm
Flogging Molly is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion). Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years.
11Blackberry Smoke
Thursday-Friday, February 9-10, 8 pm
The band was formed in 2000 performing 250 shows a year. They have toured with Marshall Tucker Band, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrdand.
12Colony House
Saturday, February 11, 8 pm
The Franklin-based band will have a hometown show at the Ryman this winter. The indie rock band is comprised of Will and Caleb Chapman, Scott Mills and Parke Cottrell.
13Death Cab for Cutie
Saturday, February 14, 7:30 pm
Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae. Death Cab for Cutie rose from being a side project to becoming one of the most exciting groups to emerge from the indie rock scene of the ’00s. They have been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.
14Ashley McBryde
Sunday-Monday, February 15-16, 8 pm
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, featuring the cast of collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album, February 15 and 16. The evening will have performances from McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack and Benjy Davis.
15Cory Wong
Friday, February 17, 7:30 pm
The Grammy nominated guitarist is bringing his style of music to Nashville. Known for funk and groove sound. In 2021, he released an album, Meditations with Jon Baptiste.
16Kathleen Madigan
Saturday, February 18, 8 pm
For 29 years, comedian Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights on the road and squeezing in hour-long filmed specials and performances on every late night show ever made.
17Bush
Monday, February 20, 7:30 pm
Bush has sold over 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They’ve also compiled a string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.”
18Bobby Bones
Tuesday, February 21, 7:30 pm
Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots will bring their million dollar show to the Ryman. Appearances and special guests include Deana Carter, Michelle Branch, Parker McCollum, Randy Houser, Tracy Lawrence, plus more!
19Gregory Porter
Wednesday, February 22, 7:30 pm
Porter is a well-known jazz singer who has shared the stage with Van Morrison, Wynton Marsalis, Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves, Nicola Conte, and David Murray.
20Tedeschi Trucks Band
Thursday- Friday, February 23-24, 8 pm
Tedeschi Trucks Band is a 12-piece powerhouse ensemble led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR).
