2023 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals and more. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods, and we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around.

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville. Find tickets here.

1. Pumpkin Patch

September 16-October 29

Voted as one of the best pumpkin patches in the area, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a family tradition of picking pumpkins, finding your way thru the corn maze, and more.

2. Pups in the Park Days

September 23, and October 28

Only on these special days are you allowed to bring your four-legged family member to Lucky Ladd Farms. The cost of admission for canines is $10 per dog, and a portion of the proceeds are donated to local animal shelters and rescues.

3. Scout Day

October 1

Scouts and their families are invited for a fun fall outing to the pumpkin patch and corn maze.

4. Hocus Pocus Night of Fun

October 6

Join the Sanderson Sisters live for this one-night only event. This family-friendly event will take place rain or shine and will include magical activities, fun food and beverages. Attendees can also explore the corn maze after dark, and enjoy a special screening of the classic Disney film. More details to come.