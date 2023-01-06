2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023).
*This list includes entertainment events but does not include sports events
1Monster Jam
Saturday – Sunday, January 7 – 8
There will be two shows on the 7th and one show on the 8th giving you three chances to see action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nashville fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all the limits.
2Barry Manilow
Friday, January 20, 7 pm
2023 also marks Manilow’s 50th Anniversary as a recording artist. The tour will highlight the superstar’s greatest hits. Manilow, a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon and whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will perform an array of his hit songs, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”
3The Harlem Globetrotters
Saturday, January 28th, 2 pm and 7 pm
The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!
4Carin Leon en Concierto
Sunday, January 29th, 7 pm
Rising Mexican artist, Carin Leon has been selling out shows across the US. See him live at Bridgestone Arena.
5Winter Jam Tour
Friday, February 3, 6 pm
World Vision presents Winter Jam Tour, hosted by Newsong & produced by Premier Productions, Christian music’s biggest tour, is back for 2023 with headliners We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp and a solid lineup of acts including Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and featuring for the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year Anne Wilson.
6My 2000s Playlist
Saturday, February 4, 7 pm
My 2000’s Playlist: Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie and DJ Livia. The knockout roster of artists are the definition of 2000’s nostalgia that will make you want to live like it is yesterday.
7Andrea Bocelli
Thursday, February 9, 8 pm
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his US tour to Nashville in 2023. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for their first-ever performance together in Nashville.
8Adam Sandler
Friday, February 17, 7:30 pm
Sandler is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Nashville. Sandler will be filming a special for Netflix but it’s unsure if Nashville will be the spot on the tour where he will film
9TobyMac Hits Deep Tour
Sunday, February 19, 7 pm
TobyMac and the DiverseCity Band return to the stage with support from fan favorite CROWDER, Cochren & Co, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick & Terrian. You do not want to miss this night of hit music and fun.
10Carrie Underwood
Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Carrie Underwood is bringing The Denim and Rhinestones Tour to Nashville with special guests Jimmie Allen.
11Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded
Saturday, March 4, 7 pm
Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded returns to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023 featuring Jeezy, Rick Ross, T.I. Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Trina, and Jucee Froot.
12Kane Brown
Friday, March 31, 7 pm
Kane Brown announced his Drunk or Dreaming Tour will arrive in the US in 2023. Brown will perform his first solo headlining arena show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 31 with special guests Dustin Lynch and LoCash.
13Chris Tomlin
Friday, April 7, 7 pm
Chris Tomlin is returning to Bridgestone Arena for Good Friday in 2023.
14Nate Bargatze
Saturday, April 15, 7 pm
Comedian and Tennessee Native, Nate Bargatze, has announced he will be headlining the 2023 Nashville Comedy Festival at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
15New Edition
Sunday, April 16, 7 pm
NEW EDITION is returning with the LEGACY TOUR with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and special guest TANK.
16Janet Jackson
Thursday, May 4, 8 pm
Janet Jackson, has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” Jackson will be joined by Ludacris.
17Matchbox Twenty
Monday, July 3, 7:30 pm
The Matchbox Twenty event at Bridgestone Arena originally scheduled for June 26, 2022 and rescheduled to June 25, 2023 has been rescheduled to Monday, July 3, 2023. Your ticket will be honored for the new date.
18Thomas Rhett
Friday, September 29, 7:30 pm
Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon. Special guests include Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
