2023 Concerts at Geodis Park

Home to Nashville SC, Geodis Park is located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.

The 30,000-seat stadium not only hosts soccer games but also other events, like concerts.

Geodis Park is located at 501 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.

Here is a list of events in 2023.

Shania Twain

Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 pm

This will be Geodis Park’s first ticketed concert and the first time Shania Twain has held a concert in Nashville since 2018.

Guns N’ Roses

Saturday, August 26, 6 pm

Guns N’ Roses announced a world tour with a stop in Nashville. This will be the rock legends only stop in Tennessee.

Pink

Friday, September 22, 6:30 pm

Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates.

