2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!
Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
1Koe Wetzel
Thursday, May 11, 7 pm
A touring phenom, Koe is back on the road again in 2023. With over 175,000 tickets sold during the first half of 2022 alone, Koe has become a mainstay on Pollstar’s list of top-selling tours and an artist to watch.
Buy tickets here.
2Walker Hayes
Friday, June 23, 6:30 pm
Walker Hayes is back on the road with his Duck Buck Tour stopping in Nashville. Last year, he earned his first number one with “Fancy Like.”
Buy tickets here.
3Foreigner
Tuesday, July 11, 7 pm
“I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and no less than five more Top 10 hits. Today, FOREIGNER, the band behind these iconic songs announced the launch of their Farewell Tour stopping in Nashville.
Buy tickets here.
4Louis Tomlinson
Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 pm
The One Direction alum is bringing “Faith in the Future World Tour” here to Nashville.
Buy tickets here.
5Yungblud
Wednesday, July 19, 8 pm
Following the release of his critically acclaimed self-titled studio album YUNGBLUD, which has now reached #1 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, the multiple-award winning, global superstar YUNGBLUD has today announced his 2023 YUNGBLUD – THE WORLD TOUR.
Buy tickets here.
6Artic Monkeys
Tuesday- Wednesday, September 12-13
Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour for Summer 2023 with support from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour will visit Nashville this September.
Buy tickets here.