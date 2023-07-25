Tennessee City Managers’ 2023 City Manager of the Year Awarded to Franklin’s Eric Stuckey

With leadership that goes beyond the municipality in which he serves, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey works not only for the improvement of his city but also for the improvement of the city management profession, dedicating his time and efforts to serving his current colleagues and encouraging the city managers of the future.

It is for this reason that the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA) has recognized Eric Stuckey as its City Manager of the Year for 2023. Stuckey was presented the award Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) held at the Renaissance Convention Center in Nashville.

During his more than 30 years of public service – including nearly 15 as Franklin’s city administrator – Stuckey has held numerous roles including as assistant county administration for Hamilton County, Ohio; assistant city manager and budget director for Elgin, Ill.; and in the office of management and budget for Dayton, Ohio.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore lauded Stuckey for his dedication to bettering Franklin.

“I have had the honor to work with Eric for almost 15 years,” Mayor Ken Moore said. “For over 12 of those years I have served as mayor and been his direct report. Eric’s public service career spans over 30 years. His service in local government management has encompassed many remarkable opportunities in varying roles. Having served on both the city and county side has given him a unique perspective in his leadership style and accomplishments.”

In Franklin, Stuckey oversees nearly 800 employees and works with the city’s Board of Mayor and Alderman to see that Franklin prospers and grows.

To this end, Stuckey has helped develop a ten-year financial plan for capital investments and operations, worked with the BOMA to develop a series of financial policies for the city’s long-term strategic plan, developed a regional partnership for a public safety radio system, developed and implemented a 30-year integrated water plan. He also delivered on important community investment programs including a new police headquarters, two new fire stations, and an upgraded and expanded water treatment plant.

For these and other achievements, Franklin has been recognized both statewide and nationally. Under Stuckey’s leadership, Franklin has received numerous accolades including being named the National Civic League’s All-American City, Business Week’s Top 50 Cities for Small Business Start-Ups, an LEED Silver City Designation, and has been named ten times as one of Money magazine’s Best Small Places to Live. Franklin has also received numerous awards from TML, TCMA, and five awards for top results from the National City Survey.

In addition to his contributions to Franklin, in his private life he has served as a leader in organizations such as the United Way, Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and at his church, Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Beyond Franklin, Stuckey also works to better the city management profession as a whole. He has served in leadership positions with TML and is involved with TCMA, where he served as president from 2019-2020 and on a number of committees. Stuckey has also served leadership roles with ICMA, including as one of its Southeast Region Vice President.

Stuckey has also taken time to help encourage tomorrow’s municipal professionals. He has worked to establish an annual management fellowship program in the city of Franklin that recruits new talent to both the profession and Tennessee.

One of Stuckey’s colleagues and current president of TCMA, Paris City Manager Kim Foster said Stuckey takes time to mentor both his colleagues and those interested in city management.

“Since the day I joined TCMA Eric has encouraged me and served as a mentor,” Foster said. “I could tell early in my association with Eric that he was a city manager held to the highest of standards, was fair and objective, extremely intelligent and, most of all, was willing to help in any way he could. Eric is always pleasant and willing to offer his guidance.”

Of course, Stuckey’s most important role is a husband and father. Stuckey has been married to Sunset Middle School literacy coach Lisa for 33 years and the couple have two children. His daughter Beth is an occupational therapist in Alexandria, Va., and his son Scott will start his residency in emergency medicine at Ohio State University.

Outside of work, he enjoys sports, exercise, reading, and travel, including summiting Mount Kilimanjaro with his brothers and claiming the mirror ball trophy in the Nashville Dancing with the Stars competition.