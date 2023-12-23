2023 Christmas Eve Weather, Traffic, Santa Tracker

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 54. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Christmas Day
Showers. High near 65. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday Night
Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 48. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
