2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 12

Here’s a look at the scores from the college football games around Tennessee.
Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Vanderbilt (5-6)- 31
Florida (6-5)- 24
- #9 Alabama (9-2)- 34
Austin Peay (7-4)- 0
- Mississippi State (7-4)- 56
ETSU (3-8)- 7
- Western Carolina (6-5)- 32
Chattanooga (7-4)- 29
- Memphis (6-5)- 59
North Alabama (1-10)- 0
- NC Central (9-2)- 22
Tennessee Tech (4-7)- 20
- UT Martin (7-4)- 34
Eastern Illinois (2-9)- 31
- TSU (4-7)- 22
TX A&M-Commerce (5-6)- 14
- MTSU (6-5)- 49
FAU (5-6)- 21
- South Carolina (7-4)- 63
#5 Tennessee (9-2)- 38