2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 12

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photos from @MT_FB & @VandyFootball Twitter

Here’s a look at the scores from the college football games around Tennessee.

Saturday, November 19, 2022

  • Vanderbilt (5-6)- 31
    Florida (6-5)- 24
  • #9 Alabama (9-2)- 34
    Austin Peay (7-4)- 0
  • Mississippi State (7-4)- 56
    ETSU (3-8)- 7
  • Western Carolina (6-5)- 32
    Chattanooga (7-4)- 29
  • Memphis (6-5)- 59
    North Alabama (1-10)- 0
  • NC Central (9-2)- 22
    Tennessee Tech (4-7)- 20
  • UT Martin (7-4)- 34
    Eastern Illinois (2-9)- 31
  • TSU (4-7)- 22
    TX A&M-Commerce (5-6)- 14
  • MTSU (6-5)- 49
    FAU (5-6)- 21
  • South Carolina (7-4)- 63
    #5 Tennessee (9-2)- 38

