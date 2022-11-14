2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 11

The college football regular season is winding down. Here are the scores from week 11 for every college football team in Tennessee.
Saturday, November 12, 2022
- Tennessee (9-1)- 66
Missouri (4-6)- 24
- Vanderbilt (4-6)- 24
#24 Kentucky (6-4)- 21
- Austin Peay (7-3)- 31
Kennesaw State (5-5)- 14
- Western Carolina (5-5)- 20
ETSU (3-7)- 17
- Samford (9-1)- 35
Chattanooga (7-3)- 24
- Bethel (11-0)- 27
Cumberland (3-7)- 17
- MTSU (5-5)- 24
Charlotte (2-9)- 14
- UT Martin (6-4)- 20
TSU (3-7)- 3
- Tennessee Tech (4-6)- 35
North Alabama (1-9)- 27
- Memphis (5-5)- 26
Tulsa (3-7)- 10