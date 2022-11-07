2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 10

By
Austin Timberlake
-
From @GoMocsFB & @GovsFB Twitter

Some of the college football teams took some bad losses this weekend. Here is the complete scoreboard from each football program throughout Tennessee.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

  • Kennesaw State (5-4)- 44
    UT Martin (5-4)- 27
  • Chattanooga (7-2)- 31
    The Citadel (2-7)- 21
  • Tennessee Tech (3-6)- 35
    Lindenwood (6-3)- 34
  • Louisiana Tech (3-6)- 40
    MTSU (4-5)- 24
  • #3 Georgia (9-0)- 27
    #1 Tennessee (8-1)- 13
  • #25 UCF (7-2)- 35
    Memphis (4-5)- 28
  • Austin Peay (6-3)- 38
    North Alabama (1-8)- 35
  • SE Missouri State (7-2)- 42
    TSU (3-6)- 0
  • South Carolina (6-3)- 38
    Vanderbilt (3-6)- 27

