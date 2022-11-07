2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 10

Some of the college football teams took some bad losses this weekend. Here is the complete scoreboard from each football program throughout Tennessee.
Saturday, November 5, 2022
- Kennesaw State (5-4)- 44
UT Martin (5-4)- 27
- Chattanooga (7-2)- 31
The Citadel (2-7)- 21
- Tennessee Tech (3-6)- 35
Lindenwood (6-3)- 34
- Louisiana Tech (3-6)- 40
MTSU (4-5)- 24
- #3 Georgia (9-0)- 27
#1 Tennessee (8-1)- 13
- #25 UCF (7-2)- 35
Memphis (4-5)- 28
- Austin Peay (6-3)- 38
North Alabama (1-8)- 35
- SE Missouri State (7-2)- 42
TSU (3-6)- 0
- South Carolina (6-3)- 38
Vanderbilt (3-6)- 27